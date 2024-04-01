BUA Foods reports 22.7% profit growth in 2023, despite N81.9 billion FX loss

April 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria’s most capitalized consumer goods company, BUA Foods has posted a profit after tax of N112.1 billion, representing a 22.7% increase from the N91.3 billion reported in 2022.

According to the group’s audited financial statement for 2023, it recorded a revenue of N729.4 billion, marking a 74.4% growth from the N418.3 billion posted in 2022.

The group recorded an impressive financial performance despite a humongous FX loss of N81.9 billion accrued in 2023 due to the devaluations of the Naira.

This is attributable to a significant increase in revenue across various product lines, including bakery flour, fortified sugar, and bran, as well as the introduction of BUA Rice to the market.

Also, the group recorded a pre-tax profit of N108.1 billion, however, with a deferred tax credit of N4.0 billion, the group’s profit after tax hit N112.1 billion.

Revenue: N729.44 billion, +74.4% YoY

Cost of sales: N468.98 billion, +64.2% YoY

Gross profit: N260.46 billion, +96.1% YoY

Selling and distribution expenses: N29.85 billion, +110.4% YoY

Operating profit: N206.32 billion, +75.6% YoY

Net finance costs: N98.18 billion, +1030.9% YoY

Profit before income tax: N108.12 billion, +0.8% YoY

Profit after tax: N112.10 billion, +22.7% YoY

Earnings per share: N6.23, +22.9% YoY

Total assets: N1.07 trillion, +76.3% YoY. (www.naija247news.com).