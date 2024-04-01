“All my problems started after supporting Peter Obi” – AY Makun laments

April 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian comedian and actor, Ayo Makun, also known as AY Comedian has opened up on the impact supporting Peter Obi had on his life.

The comedian said on his AY Live program that he had no remorse about endorsing Peter Obi’s bid for president in 2023.

He did point out that once he showed support to Peter Obi, he began to experience issues. He disclosed that he lost his house to a fire outbreak following the elections, got into a serious argument with Davido and Seun Kuti, and almost ended his marriage.

AY Makun however emphasized that he has no regrets showing support to Peter Obi during the elections.(www.naija247news.com).