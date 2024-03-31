Wike’s Loyalist’s Lawmakers Accuse Gov. Fubara of Constitutional Breaches

Criticize Secondus and Sekibo for Attacking Wike

A new impeachment threat looms over Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara as majority members of the State House of Assembly allege that he continues to violate critical provisions of the constitution. The 27 lawmakers, who are supporters of Fubara’s immediate predecessor, Nyesom Wike, and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), issued a communique in Port Harcourt yesterday outlining their grievances against the governor.

They accuse Fubara of disregarding the terms of the agreement he signed with Wike last December, particularly regarding the non-representation of the state budget to the assembly for deliberation. Additionally, they criticized Uche Secondus, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, and others from the Former Rivers State PDP Presidential Campaign Council for their recent attacks on Wike, despite previously working against his and President Tinubu’s victories in the last elections.

The lawmakers expressed concern over the recent actions of certain political figures who have now aligned themselves with Fubara and Tinubu, despite previously opposing them. They questioned the credibility of these individuals and emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and respecting democratic institutions.

Despite facing threats and attacks, the lawmakers remain committed to their constitutional mandate and vow to continue serving the people of Rivers State. They call on Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s efforts for economic recovery and urge the President to ignore the attempts of these “hawks” to undermine his agenda.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Leader of Ahoada East Legislative Assembly and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for Ahoada East Constituency have declared their support for Governor Fubara amidst the ongoing standoff with Wike. Their decision comes after a meeting presided over by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Edison Ehie, at Government House, Port Harcourt.