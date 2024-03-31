Rivers State House of Assembly’s lawmakers have said they will impeach Governor Similanayi Fubara if it becomes the last resort to enforce their constitutional responsibility.

The Assembly is currently having a running battle with Governor Fubara as a result of the cold war between him and the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Recall ttat minister is also Fubara’s predecessor and mentor before things went sour.

Meanwhile, Martins Amaehwule, Speaker of the Assembly, spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, today, on their resort to impeachment.

He accused Fubara of refusing to abide by all the tenets of agreement reached on the peace accord brokered by President Bola Tinubu.

Amaehwule said that the responsibilities of the Assembly is constitutionally recognized and holds the mandate of it’s constituents to carry out such laid down responsibilities of law making.

The Speaker asked those close to the governor to advise him to uphold the tenets of the peace accord brokered by President Tinubu and do the needful.

“They must not forget that the Rivers State House of Assembly has the mandate of the people and that we swore an oath of allegiance to the Constitution to do the needful, including the impeachment of the governor as a last resort.

“So, if it becomes a last resort, in accordance with the law, we will not hesitate to do so because no individual is bigger than Rivers State, including the Governor.

His ‘sins’

“It is worthy of note that the notice of impeachment of the governor was quickly withdrawn by members of the House in fulfilment of the terms of the agreement and out of immense respect for the person and office of the President of the Federal Republic, and believing that there would be a U-turn in terms of unlawful actions of the Governor.