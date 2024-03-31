Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Ugandan president’s son vows crackdown on graft after taking over military

By: Naija247news

Date:

KAMPALA, March 29 (Reuters) – The son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has pledged to fight corruption in the military after taking over as its top commander, a move widely expected to accelerate his rise to eventually succeed his father.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Museveni, 79, who has led Uganda for 38 years, named 49-year-old son Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the East African country’s new Chief of Defence Forces last week.

In a formal handover ceremony on Thursday, Kainerugaba “vowed to improve the welfare of soldiers by fighting the evil of corruption and mismanagement of resources”, according to a statement released by the military.

Uganda’s military plays a significant role in regional peace and has contingents deployed in Somalia and Democratic Republic of Congo where troops are helping battle Islamist insurgents.

Uganda’s opposition has accused Museveni of fast-tracking his son’s military career to prepare him to take political power. Museveni has denied grooming him for the presidency.

In 2022, Museveni removed Kainerugaba from his post as commander of Uganda’s land forces after he made threats to invade neighbouring Kenya in posts on social media platform X.

Kainerugaba, who also praised Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, later said the threats were a joke.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Protest rocks Ondo as soldier stabs trader to death
Next article
South Africa bus crash kills 45 Easter pilgrims from Botswana
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Microsoft, OpenAI plan $100 billion data-center project, media report says

Naija247news Naija247news -
March 29 (Reuters) - Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab...

AT&T says leaked data set impacts about 73 million current, former account holders

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
March 30 (Reuters) - Telecom company AT&T(T.N), opens new...

WTO Reform Is Everyone’s Responsibility by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Naija247news Naija247news -
OKONJO-IWEALA The World Trade Organization’s most recent ministerial conference...

South Africa bus crash kills 45 Easter pilgrims from Botswana

Naija247news Naija247news -
MAMATLAKALA, South Africa, March 28 (Reuters) - A bus...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Microsoft, OpenAI plan $100 billion data-center project, media report says

AI 0
March 29 (Reuters) - Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab...

AT&T says leaked data set impacts about 73 million current, former account holders

Big Tech 0
March 30 (Reuters) - Telecom company AT&T(T.N), opens new...

WTO Reform Is Everyone’s Responsibility by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Globalism 0
OKONJO-IWEALA The World Trade Organization’s most recent ministerial conference...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading