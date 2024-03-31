Menu
State Governors Accumulate N736.1 Billion Debt in Six Months, Despite Revenue Boost

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

During their first six months in office, 13 newly appointed state governors collectively borrowed N226.8 billion from both domestic and external sources, according to recent findings by Sunday PUNCH. Additionally, 16 state governors increased their states’ debt profiles by N509.3 billion, with N243.95 billion sourced domestically and $298.5 million (N265.37 billion) from external financiers, based on the exchange rate of N889/$ used by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

The DMO’s latest sub-national debt reports, as of December 30 and June 30, 2023, respectively, revealed these figures. The debts are categorized as either domestic borrowings from local creditors or external borrowings from international entities like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Notably, Cross Rivers Governor Bassey Otu obtained the highest loan amount, borrowing N16.2 billion domestically and $57.95 million externally between June and December 2023. Katsina State followed, with its debt surging by N36.93 billion from N62.37 billion to N99.3 billion by December 2023.

Despite promises by President Bola Tinubu’s administration to curtail excessive borrowing, the latest data indicates that the new government has continued the trend, even amid increased revenue.

SERAP Issues Ultimatum to Governors, FCT Minister Over Loan Agreements and Spending Details
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser]

