**Headline:** SERAP Issues Ultimatum to Governors, FCT Minister Over Loan Agreements and Spending Details

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has given Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike, and 35 other state governors a one-week ultimatum to provide loan agreements and spending details of loans obtained by their states and the FCT.

SERAP’s requests, disclosed in a statement signed by Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, include details and locations of projects executed with loans totaling N5.9 trillion and $4.6 billion. The organization emphasized the importance of transparency in how public funds are managed and spent.

The Freedom of Information (FoI) requests also call for the invitation of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the spending of domestic and external loans.

The move by SERAP follows statements by Governor Sani, who lamented the significant debt inherited from his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai. Sani disclosed that the state is left with inadequate funds to pay salaries, inheriting a total debt of $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contract liabilities.

SERAP expressed concern over the mismanagement of public funds, citing instances where states are reportedly borrowing to pay salaries and funding lavish lifestyles of politicians while denying citizens access to basic public goods and services.

The organization highlighted the risk of corruption and mismanagement associated with loans obtained by state governments and stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in their utilization.

SERAP emphasized that state governments have legal obligations under international anticorruption and human rights laws to promote transparency, prevent mismanagement of public funds, and redress any abuse of public trust. The organization warned that non-compliance with their requests could lead to legal action to compel adherence in the public interest.