Protest rocks Ondo as soldier stabs trader to death

Protest rocked Akure, the Ondo state capital, on Saturday, following the murder of a 27-year-old, trader, Ezeani Ebuka, by a soldier.

Traders stormed the streets of Arakale, in the metropolis to protest the killing of their member by the military officer.

The Arakale axis of the road was blocked by the protesting traders who called for justice.

Both commercial and vehicular activities were paralyzed for over two hours following the ugly incident.

Sources told newsmen that some unknown military officers invaded the market, after one of them entered into an argument with the victim over payment for service rendered.

The source alleged that the soldier during the argument stabbed the trader and he died on the spot.

One of the market leaders, who spoke with newsmen in confidence confirmed the incident and described the killing of the trader as barbaric.

He pleaded with the military authorities to fish out the culprit and hand him over to the police for prosecution.

However, the timely intervention of police detectives from the state police command, prevented the situation from degenerating as commuters were stranded on the road for hours.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesperson for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the killing of the trader by a soldier.