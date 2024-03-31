Menu
Ogun approves Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Agbara-Atan/Ota Road, five other projects for reconstruction

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Ogun State Executive Council, presided over by Governor Dapo Abiodun, has approved seven major priority projects for execution.

The projects, according to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Hon, Kayode Akinmade, are the re-construction of six roads, including the Abule Egba-Ota/Sango-Abeokuta Expressway and the purchase of some equipment at the Gateway Agro-Cargo International Airport.

The Council approved the reconstruction of the 5.5km Ode Remo Junction to Sapade (phase 3), the rehabilitation of Ayepe Junction to Mayflower in Ikenne Local Government and the reconstruction of Adesan Street, off Mowe-Ofada road in Obafemi Owode Local Government.

Other approvals include the structural adjustment for the 19.2km Atan-Lusada-Agbara road in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government and the construction of Hospital Road, Ogijo, in Sagamu Local Government.

These, according to Hon. Akinmade will ensure the provision of additional infrastructure in the course of constructing the road.

The purchase of some machinery and equipment at Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport at Ilishan Remo, he said, will allow 24-hour flight operations and facilitate quick take-off of the internationally acclaimed Airport.

Meanwhile, approval has been given for palliative work to be carried out at the Iyana Ilogbo bus stop along the Abule Egba-Ota/Sango-Abeokuta Expressway ( ongoing now) following recent rainfall that led to flooding in the area.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
