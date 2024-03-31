Menu
NCC Extends Deadline for SIM-NIN Linkage to July 31, 2024

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued a directive to telecommunication companies, extending the deadline for the disconnection of telephone lines not linked to National Identification Numbers (NINs) from April 15, 2024, to July 31, 2024.

A reliable source within the telecommunication sector disclosed this development to Sunday PUNCH on Saturday.

This decision, conveyed through a letter to telcos, follows a thorough evaluation of various challenges and requests for extensions.

The source explained, “This particular extension from April 15 to July 31 is specifically for individuals with four SIMs linked to just one phone line.”

The disconnection process, initiated in February, unfolded in three phases. The first phase commenced on February 28, 2024, followed by the second phase on Friday, March 29, 2024.

Initially slated for April 15, 2024, the third phase has now been rescheduled to commence on July 31, 2024.

During the initial deadline on February 28, 2024, the industry regulator reported that approximately 40 million lines not linked to NINs were barred.

While the exact number of lines affected by Friday’s deadline remains uncertain, telecom companies are expected to proceed with disconnecting lines not linked with NINs.

During this extended period, telecom operators are instructed to prioritize the verification of existing subscribers over new ones.

