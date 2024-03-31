Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Mixed Reactions Trail Proposed Bill Granting Governors Power to Appoint State Police Commissioners

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The proposed bill seeking to establish state police has sparked mixed feelings among civil society organizations (CSOs), particularly regarding the powers vested in governors to appoint Commissioners of Police (CPs) in their respective states.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The bill, which recently passed a second reading in the House of Representatives, aims to address the escalating security challenges in Nigeria by transferring the term ‘police’ from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent legislative list. This move has drawn both support and concerns from various quarters.

While acknowledging the urgent need for state police in response to the deteriorating security situation, members of CSOs have expressed reservations about granting governors unchecked powers to appoint CPs. They argue that such a provision could potentially lead to abuse and political interference in law enforcement.

Okechukwu Nwanguma, Executive Director of Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), emphasized the importance of insulating the police from political control. He stressed that allowing governors to wield absolute power over the appointment of CPs could undermine the independence of the police force, which is crucial for effective law enforcement.

Nwanguma proposed a system where gubernatorial appointments undergo rigorous scrutiny and involve input from relevant stakeholders to ensure transparency and meritocracy. Additionally, he advocated for mechanisms to safeguard the tenure of CPs, preventing arbitrary removals by governors without due process.

Similarly, Auwal Rafsanjani, Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), raised concerns about the potential for governors to exert undue influence over state police. He argued that appointing CPs based on loyalty to governors rather than competence could compromise security efforts and jeopardize public safety.

Rafsanjani called for a broader constitutional discourse on state policing, emphasizing the need for comprehensive reforms that prioritize professionalism, training, and adequate resources for law enforcement agencies at the state level.

Echoing these sentiments, Femi Adeyeye, National Publicity Secretary of the African Action Congress (AAC), underscored the importance of maintaining police autonomy and impartiality in upholding the rule of law. He cautioned against allowing political interests to dictate law enforcement priorities, emphasizing the need for merit-based appointments and promotion processes.

Adeyeye suggested empowering an independent police commission to oversee appointments and promotions, free from political interference. Additionally, he advocated for the implementation of community policing initiatives to enhance local-level security and foster trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

In summary, while the proposed bill holds promise for addressing security challenges through the establishment of state police, concerns about gubernatorial influence over CP appointments underscore the need for robust safeguards to uphold police professionalism, impartiality, and accountability.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ogun approves Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Agbara-Atan/Ota Road, five other projects for reconstruction
Next article
Foreign Airlines Unblock Low-Priced Fares on Nigerian Routes After CBN Clears Debt
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Wike’s Loyalist’s Lawmakers Accuse Gov. Fubara of Constitutional Breaches

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Criticize Secondus and Sekibo for Attacking Wike A new impeachment...

Foreign Airlines Unblock Low-Priced Fares on Nigerian Routes After CBN Clears Debt

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Foreign airlines operating in Nigeria have started to release...

Ogun approves Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Agbara-Atan/Ota Road, five other projects for reconstruction

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Ogun State Executive Council, presided over by Governor Dapo...

Edo 2024: Shuaibu’s name Missing from INEC’s Governorship Election List

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
  The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) unveiled the list...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Wike’s Loyalist’s Lawmakers Accuse Gov. Fubara of Constitutional Breaches

South South 0
Criticize Secondus and Sekibo for Attacking Wike A new impeachment...

Foreign Airlines Unblock Low-Priced Fares on Nigerian Routes After CBN Clears Debt

Analysis 0
Foreign airlines operating in Nigeria have started to release...

Ogun approves Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Agbara-Atan/Ota Road, five other projects for reconstruction

Infrastructure 0
Ogun State Executive Council, presided over by Governor Dapo...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading