Mixed Reactions Trail Proposed Bill Granting Governors Power to Appoint State Police Commissioners

The proposed bill seeking to establish state police has sparked mixed feelings among civil society organizations (CSOs), particularly regarding the powers vested in governors to appoint Commissioners of Police (CPs) in their respective states.

The bill, which recently passed a second reading in the House of Representatives, aims to address the escalating security challenges in Nigeria by transferring the term ‘police’ from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent legislative list. This move has drawn both support and concerns from various quarters.

While acknowledging the urgent need for state police in response to the deteriorating security situation, members of CSOs have expressed reservations about granting governors unchecked powers to appoint CPs. They argue that such a provision could potentially lead to abuse and political interference in law enforcement.

Okechukwu Nwanguma, Executive Director of Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), emphasized the importance of insulating the police from political control. He stressed that allowing governors to wield absolute power over the appointment of CPs could undermine the independence of the police force, which is crucial for effective law enforcement.

Nwanguma proposed a system where gubernatorial appointments undergo rigorous scrutiny and involve input from relevant stakeholders to ensure transparency and meritocracy. Additionally, he advocated for mechanisms to safeguard the tenure of CPs, preventing arbitrary removals by governors without due process.

Similarly, Auwal Rafsanjani, Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), raised concerns about the potential for governors to exert undue influence over state police. He argued that appointing CPs based on loyalty to governors rather than competence could compromise security efforts and jeopardize public safety.

Rafsanjani called for a broader constitutional discourse on state policing, emphasizing the need for comprehensive reforms that prioritize professionalism, training, and adequate resources for law enforcement agencies at the state level.

Echoing these sentiments, Femi Adeyeye, National Publicity Secretary of the African Action Congress (AAC), underscored the importance of maintaining police autonomy and impartiality in upholding the rule of law. He cautioned against allowing political interests to dictate law enforcement priorities, emphasizing the need for merit-based appointments and promotion processes.

Adeyeye suggested empowering an independent police commission to oversee appointments and promotions, free from political interference. Additionally, he advocated for the implementation of community policing initiatives to enhance local-level security and foster trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

In summary, while the proposed bill holds promise for addressing security challenges through the establishment of state police, concerns about gubernatorial influence over CP appointments underscore the need for robust safeguards to uphold police professionalism, impartiality, and accountability.