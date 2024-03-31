Lagos State Govt to Boost Theatre Activities through Public-Private Partnerships

The Lagos State Ministry of Art and Culture has unveiled plans to enhance the promotion of theatre activities through strategic partnerships with the private sector and collaborative efforts across the State.

During the commemoration of World Theatre Day, Mr. Idris Aregbe, the Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture, reaffirmed the government’s dedication to amplifying cultural initiatives and involving a broader spectrum of stakeholders.

Aregbe emphasized the government’s backing for initiatives aimed at showcasing Nigerian and African culture through a diverse range of events and activities. He underscored the State’s determination to leverage its unique position and continue its commendable efforts in promoting theatre and cultural heritage.

“The State government is firmly behind every endeavor in the tourism and entertainment sector, which serves as our guiding principle,” Aregbe stated. “We are committed to elevating the discourse, amplifying our cultural contributions, and showcasing Lagos as a vibrant hub for theatre and tourism.”

He further elaborated on plans to elevate theatre engagement, including organizing school competitions and incorporating theatrical arts into the academic curriculum. This initiative aims to foster a deeper appreciation for theatre and African culture among secondary and tertiary students.

Highlighting the diversity of theatre groups in Lagos, such as the Lagos City Council for Art and Culture, the DLMT, Kings and Coins, and Footprints, Aregbe emphasized the abundance of talent and entertainment options available within the State.

“Lagosians can anticipate a rich array of entertainment programs each month, bolstered by partnerships with the private sector to enhance tourism and cultural promotion in Lagos,” he assured.

Veteran artist Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett urged government officials and politicians to actively support and patronize the arts, emphasizing the pivotal role of government backing in sustaining artistic endeavors.