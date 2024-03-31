Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Lagos State Govt to Boost Theatre Activities through Public-Private Partnerships

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Lagos State Ministry of Art and Culture has unveiled plans to enhance the promotion of theatre activities through strategic partnerships with the private sector and collaborative efforts across the State.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During the commemoration of World Theatre Day, Mr. Idris Aregbe, the Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture, reaffirmed the government’s dedication to amplifying cultural initiatives and involving a broader spectrum of stakeholders.

Aregbe emphasized the government’s backing for initiatives aimed at showcasing Nigerian and African culture through a diverse range of events and activities. He underscored the State’s determination to leverage its unique position and continue its commendable efforts in promoting theatre and cultural heritage.

“The State government is firmly behind every endeavor in the tourism and entertainment sector, which serves as our guiding principle,” Aregbe stated. “We are committed to elevating the discourse, amplifying our cultural contributions, and showcasing Lagos as a vibrant hub for theatre and tourism.”

He further elaborated on plans to elevate theatre engagement, including organizing school competitions and incorporating theatrical arts into the academic curriculum. This initiative aims to foster a deeper appreciation for theatre and African culture among secondary and tertiary students.

Highlighting the diversity of theatre groups in Lagos, such as the Lagos City Council for Art and Culture, the DLMT, Kings and Coins, and Footprints, Aregbe emphasized the abundance of talent and entertainment options available within the State.

“Lagosians can anticipate a rich array of entertainment programs each month, bolstered by partnerships with the private sector to enhance tourism and cultural promotion in Lagos,” he assured.

Veteran artist Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett urged government officials and politicians to actively support and patronize the arts, emphasizing the pivotal role of government backing in sustaining artistic endeavors.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Governors and Others Urge Citizens to Embrace Sacrifice and Hope During Easter Celebration
Next article
Afamefuna, compelling Igbo apprenticeship system movie hits Netflix
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Naira Strengthening: Nigerians Await Impact On Price of Commodities As Economist Predict Delay”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Economists: Nigerians to Experience Delayed Impact of Strengthened Naira...

Funke Akindele, Ogidan, Debay nominated as battle for AMVCA begins

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
By Benjamin Njoku The battle to clinch the 10th...

NCC Extends Deadline for SIM-NIN Linkage to July 31, 2024

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued a directive...

Afamefuna, compelling Igbo apprenticeship system movie hits Netflix

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
"Reviving Tradition: 'Afamefuna: The Nwa Boi Story' Premieres on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Naira Strengthening: Nigerians Await Impact On Price of Commodities As Economist Predict Delay”

Food Inflation 0
Economists: Nigerians to Experience Delayed Impact of Strengthened Naira...

Funke Akindele, Ogidan, Debay nominated as battle for AMVCA begins

Nollywood 0
By Benjamin Njoku The battle to clinch the 10th...

NCC Extends Deadline for SIM-NIN Linkage to July 31, 2024

Big Tech 0
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued a directive...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading