Lifestyle News

JUST IN: VeryDarkMan regains freedom from police custody

By: Naija247news

Date:

Controversial social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse popularly called Verydarkman has regained freedom from police custody in Abuja.

The Abuja-based rights activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju confirmed his release on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Nigerian known for delving into all things controversial, has been in the eye of the storm in the past few days.

Otse was remanded in police custody for days for alleged cyberbullying according to former presidential candidate, Omoyele S

Displeased with the arrest, Sowore noted that the police were hiding under the Cybercrime Act to detain Otse.

Confirming his release on Sunday, March 31, Adeyanju tweeted: “After 5 days of back and forth, we have secured VDM’s release. Thank you to everyone that made this happen especially, SOWORE, Kefiano & VDM’s wonderful lawyers.”

State Governors Accumulate N736.1 Billion Debt in Six Months, Despite Revenue Boost
I haven't borrowed any money since my inauguration, says Gov Alia
