“I will never do any DNA test, you don’t have any right to tell me to do it” – Mohbad’s wife

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Late singer Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi blows hot as she vows not to do DNA test on her son, Liam while claiming to be disflovered by the singer.

She stated this in an audio interview that is currently trending online.

Wunmi emphasized that Liam is her son and she’s the one that bore the child.

She stated that those calling for a DNA test to be done on the child should let her be because they do not have any right to make her do the test.

Wunmi said:

“Mohbad was my husband till deáth. He put a ring on my finger and he deflowered me. He was the only man that ever saw my nakédness. I am the mother of my son. None of you have the right to tell me to do DNA except I wish to. You all are mad. Liam will never be a victim like his father, he will be a victor. I don’t have any money to give bloggers but genuine fãthers and mothers are supporting me”.(www.naija247news.com).

