North East

I haven’t borrowed any money since my inauguration, says Gov Alia

By: Naija247news

Date:

Benue state governor, Hyacinth Alia, said he has not borrowed any any money since he was inuagurated on May 29, 2023.
Reacting to a newspaper report (not The Nation) which alleged that 13 new state governors, including Benue, collectively borrowed N226.8bn from both domestic and external financiers, between the period of June and December, 2023.
Governor Alia, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Kulas Tersoo, said: “We want to state emphatically that, the government of Rev.Fr. Alia has not borrowed any money from either Domestic or External sources.

“All debts mentioned in the said report were incurred before May 29, 2023, and not after Governor Hyacinth Alia led administration took over office.
“Let it be known that the government of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia is skeptical of borrowings, and will only do so when and if it becomes necessary and it is in the interest of the Benue people, especially to fund critical projects.

“We challenge the newspaper reporter to be more investigative in his reports, providing accurate facts, which is a key component of journalism practice.”

JUST IN: VeryDarkMan regains freedom from police custody
Merger talks: 2024 is not 2015, Okechukwu tells Atiku, Utomi, others
