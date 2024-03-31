Governors and Others Urge Citizens to Embrace Sacrifice and Hope During Easter Celebration

Eminent Nigerians, including governors, have called on citizens to recognize the significance of the Easter celebration as a time for perseverance and sacrifice for the nation’s growth and development. Despite the prevailing economic challenges, leaders emphasized the importance of drawing hope from the lessons of Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection.

Governor Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia of Benue State urged people to embrace the spirit of sacrifice and compassion, transcending tribal, religious, or sectarian divides. He highlighted Easter as a festival symbolizing the triumph of faith over fear, echoing the message of love and hope.

Similarly, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State urged Christians to reflect on the Easter celebration’s lessons, emphasizing the importance of maintaining hope amidst economic crises. He called for a renewed commitment to building a more progressive and prosperous Nigeria.

In Borno State, Governor Babagana Zulum urged Christians and residents to dedicate the Easter period to prayers for the development and prosperity of the state and the nation. He emphasized the need for divine guidance and wisdom in steering Nigeria towards greatness.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State encouraged people to emulate Christ’s virtues of self-sacrifice and love. He underscored the significance of forgiveness and infinite love in overcoming challenges, urging individuals to extend fellowship to those who may have wronged them.

Malam Dikko Radda, the Governor of Katsina State, called for interfaith harmony and peacebuilding efforts among Christians for the country’s progress. He urged citizens to utilize the Easter season as an opportunity to pray for lasting peace in the state.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) appealed to leaders and citizens to embrace wisdom and fairness, fostering sacrificial love and unity during Easter. Archbishop Daniel Okoh emphasized the virtues of love and solidarity, crucial in navigating Nigeria’s current uncertainties.

Dr. Emmanuel Kure, Chairman of the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association, urged privileged Christians to support the less fortunate during Easter, highlighting the importance of love, peace, and forgiveness.

Additionally, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emphasized the spirit of selfless service among leaders, urging Nigerians to renew their hope in God and commit to national renewal through love and unity.

Bishop Henry Okeke of Ideato Diocese, Anglican Communion, stressed the importance of government and the Church involving youths in all endeavors, ensuring their active participation and inclusion.