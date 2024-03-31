Edo 2024: Shuaibu’s name Missing from INEC’s Governorship Election List

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) unveiled the list of candidates from 17 political parties set to participate in the forthcoming September 21 governorship election in Edo State. However, noticeably absent from the list was the name of Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

The list, prominently displayed on the notice board at the state office of the Commission in Benin City and across all INEC offices in the state’s 18 local government areas, featured candidates from various political parties.

Among those listed were Ighodalo Asuerinme of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Okpebholo Monday of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP).

Other candidates included Osirame Edeipo of the Boot Party (BP), Enabulele Bright of the Accord Party (AP), Obazele Paul Agbone of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Key Ndidi of the People Redemption Party (PRP), and Okungbowa Paul Ovbokhan of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

Uwaifo Osaro emerged as the governorship candidate for the Action Alliance (AA), while Aner Abdullai Aliu represented the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Azena Azemhe Friday was the candidate for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and Osifo Isiah represented the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Additionally, Ugiagbe Odaro Syvelster of the All People Movement (APM), Areleogbe Amos Osalumese of the All Peoples Party (APP), Akhime kingson Afere of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Udoh Obersifo David of the African Action Congress (AAC), and Akhalamhe Amiemenoghena of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) were also listed.

Timidi Wariowei, the head of voters education and publicity for the state INEC, emphasized that the public posting of candidate particulars adhered to electoral laws, allowing parties and the public to review the details of candidates and their running mates.