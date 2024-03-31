Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Edo 2024: Shuaibu’s name Missing from INEC’s Governorship Election List

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) unveiled the list of candidates from 17 political parties set to participate in the forthcoming September 21 governorship election in Edo State. However, noticeably absent from the list was the name of Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

The list, prominently displayed on the notice board at the state office of the Commission in Benin City and across all INEC offices in the state’s 18 local government areas, featured candidates from various political parties.

Among those listed were Ighodalo Asuerinme of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Okpebholo Monday of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP).

Other candidates included Osirame Edeipo of the Boot Party (BP), Enabulele Bright of the Accord Party (AP), Obazele Paul Agbone of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Key Ndidi of the People Redemption Party (PRP), and Okungbowa Paul Ovbokhan of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

Uwaifo Osaro emerged as the governorship candidate for the Action Alliance (AA), while Aner Abdullai Aliu represented the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Azena Azemhe Friday was the candidate for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and Osifo Isiah represented the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Additionally, Ugiagbe Odaro Syvelster of the All People Movement (APM), Areleogbe Amos Osalumese of the All Peoples Party (APP), Akhime kingson Afere of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Udoh Obersifo David of the African Action Congress (AAC), and Akhalamhe Amiemenoghena of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) were also listed.

Timidi Wariowei, the head of voters education and publicity for the state INEC, emphasized that the public posting of candidate particulars adhered to electoral laws, allowing parties and the public to review the details of candidates and their running mates.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
State Police Bill Advances Amidst Controversy: Governors and President at Loggerheads
Next article
Ogun approves Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Agbara-Atan/Ota Road, five other projects for reconstruction
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Wike’s Loyalist’s Lawmakers Accuse Gov. Fubara of Constitutional Breaches

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Criticize Secondus and Sekibo for Attacking Wike A new impeachment...

Foreign Airlines Unblock Low-Priced Fares on Nigerian Routes After CBN Clears Debt

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Foreign airlines operating in Nigeria have started to release...

Mixed Reactions Trail Proposed Bill Granting Governors Power to Appoint State Police Commissioners

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The proposed bill seeking to establish state police has...

Ogun approves Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Agbara-Atan/Ota Road, five other projects for reconstruction

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Ogun State Executive Council, presided over by Governor Dapo...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Wike’s Loyalist’s Lawmakers Accuse Gov. Fubara of Constitutional Breaches

South South 0
Criticize Secondus and Sekibo for Attacking Wike A new impeachment...

Foreign Airlines Unblock Low-Priced Fares on Nigerian Routes After CBN Clears Debt

Analysis 0
Foreign airlines operating in Nigeria have started to release...

Mixed Reactions Trail Proposed Bill Granting Governors Power to Appoint State Police Commissioners

Political parties 0
The proposed bill seeking to establish state police has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading