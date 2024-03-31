Menu
Ayra Starr funds borehole installation for a community

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Famous singer, Ayra Starr expresses her excitement following the completion of a borehole installation at Orimolade Ifako Community.

As part of her “E dey rush” campaign which kicked off last year, Ayra Starr is excited to see the community getting their borehole installation after lacking water for over 20 years.

Since everyone deserves access to clean, safe water, the campaign’s goal was to supply communities with it.

She expressed her gratitude to Hope Spring Water and Mavin Records, her collaborators, for helping to make it a success.

In her words: “Started ‘E Dey Rush’ campaign last year to provide clean and safe water to communities. I’m so happy to see the Orimolade Ifako Community getting their borehole installation. I’m grateful for the partnership of @hopespringwater & @mavinrecords to make this happen. Everyone deserves good water. 💧”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
