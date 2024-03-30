Wanted Delta monarch flown to Abuja by military authorities after surrendering himself

March 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

HRM Clement Ikolo, the traditional ruler of Ewu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, has been flown to Abuja by the military authorities after surrendering himself.

Recall that Ikolo surrendered himself after being declared wanted by the military over the killing of 17 soldiers in Okuama Community.

Sources told Daily Trust that after the police handed him over to the Army, he was grilled for hours before being escorted to the Asaba International Airport by a team led by the Commanding Officer, 63 Brigade Nigeria Army Asaba.

The monarch had also tried to clear his name in an interview he granted earlier. According to him, he has no hand in encouraging anybody to kill as it is against his philosophy as a human being and faith as a Catholic.(www.naija247news.com).