Teenage boy stabs his 15-year-old friend to death in Bauchi

March 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 15-year-old boy, Adamu Isa, son of a retired police officer, has been stabbed to death by his friend, Abubakar Isa,15, in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The incident occurred on March 27, 2024, barely two days after a 16-year-old boy stabbed a 25-year-old man to death in another town in the state.

It was gathered that there was a heated argument between a group of friends in the NEPA area of Ningi, leading to a quarrel between the two teenagers.

In the process, the suspect drew out his knife and stabbed the deceased in the neck, close to the throat, leading to his immediate death even before getting to the hospital.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, expressed concern over the spate of violent killings among teenagers and youths in the state.

“On the 27th of March 2024, at about 1701 hrs, the Ningi Police Division received a distress call from a retired DSP Kasuwa Isa who resides behind the INEC office in Ningi,” the PPRO said.

“He reported that his son, 15-year-old Adamu Isa, was stabbed with a knife on his neck by one Abubakar Isah, who is also 15 years old and lives behind the NEPA office in Ningi.

“On receiving the complaint, the DPO of Ningi Division led a team of detectives to the scene of the incident and evacuated the victim to the General Hospital in Ningi, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.”

The PPRO added that presently, the suspect, Abubakar Isa, has been arrested and is in police custody pending an investigation into the issue.

He said said that the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed, on receiving the information, directed the Area Commander in Ningi as well as the DPO to make frantic efforts to unravel the circumstances leading to the killing, just as he ordered a postmortem of the body of the deceased.

While a full investigation is ongoing, the command called for more vigilance among guardians on the need to safeguard the lives of their wards, considering the rampant cases of violence among youth these days.

“The Command is regretting that this is the second case within a few days when similar things happened in the state, a development that it says called for an urgent collective effort by all stakeholders,” he added.

“The Command is not happy with the development, as young people are finding themselves in a very uncompromising situation of a little altercation that is leading to their death.”

The Command condoled with the family of the victim, praying Allah to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The Commissioner of Police urged members of the public to continue to support the police.

CP Auwal Musa Mohammed then promised that the family of the deceased would be served justice as the Police would prosecute the case to a logical conclusion. (www.naija247news.com).