Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Teenage boy stabs his 15-year-old friend to death in Bauchi

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 30, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 15-year-old boy, Adamu Isa, son of a retired police officer, has been stabbed to death by his friend, Abubakar Isa,15, in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The incident occurred on March 27, 2024, barely two days after a 16-year-old boy stabbed a 25-year-old man to death in another town in the state.

It was gathered that there was a heated argument between a group of friends in the NEPA area of Ningi, leading to a quarrel between the two teenagers.

In the process, the suspect drew out his knife and stabbed the deceased in the neck, close to the throat, leading to his immediate death even before getting to the hospital.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, expressed concern over the spate of violent killings among teenagers and youths in the state.

“On the 27th of March 2024, at about 1701 hrs, the Ningi Police Division received a distress call from a retired DSP Kasuwa Isa who resides behind the INEC office in Ningi,” the PPRO said.

“He reported that his son, 15-year-old Adamu Isa, was stabbed with a knife on his neck by one Abubakar Isah, who is also 15 years old and lives behind the NEPA office in Ningi.

“On receiving the complaint, the DPO of Ningi Division led a team of detectives to the scene of the incident and evacuated the victim to the General Hospital in Ningi, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.”

The PPRO added that presently, the suspect, Abubakar Isa, has been arrested and is in police custody pending an investigation into the issue.

He said said that the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed, on receiving the information, directed the Area Commander in Ningi as well as the DPO to make frantic efforts to unravel the circumstances leading to the killing, just as he ordered a postmortem of the body of the deceased.

While a full investigation is ongoing, the command called for more vigilance among guardians on the need to safeguard the lives of their wards, considering the rampant cases of violence among youth these days.

“The Command is regretting that this is the second case within a few days when similar things happened in the state, a development that it says called for an urgent collective effort by all stakeholders,” he added.

“The Command is not happy with the development, as young people are finding themselves in a very uncompromising situation of a little altercation that is leading to their death.”

The Command condoled with the family of the victim, praying Allah to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The Commissioner of Police urged members of the public to continue to support the police.

CP Auwal Musa Mohammed then promised that the family of the deceased would be served justice as the Police would prosecute the case to a logical conclusion. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Wanted Delta monarch flown to Abuja by military authorities after surrendering himself
Next article
Police Arrest Man For Defiling 14 Years Old In Ogun
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NSCDC arrest three suspected oil thieves in Anambra

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence...

Police Arrest Man For Defiling 14 Years Old In Ogun

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The police in Ogun state have...

Wanted Delta monarch flown to Abuja by military authorities after surrendering himself

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. HRM Clement Ikolo, the traditional ruler...

“I quit” singer Lizzo makes sad career announcement as she says “the world doesn’t want me”

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lizzo, 35, quit the music industry...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NSCDC arrest three suspected oil thieves in Anambra

CrimeWatch 0
March 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence...

Police Arrest Man For Defiling 14 Years Old In Ogun

CrimeWatch 0
March 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The police in Ogun state have...

Wanted Delta monarch flown to Abuja by military authorities after surrendering himself

Security News 0
March 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. HRM Clement Ikolo, the traditional ruler...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading