Police Arrest Man For Defiling 14 Years Old In Ogun

March 30, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The police in Ogun state have arrested a 24-year-old man identified as Gadafi Bala, for allegedly defiling a 14 year old JSS 1 student of Aderegun Community High School, OGIJO on the 28th of March 2024.

The matter was immediately reported at the Division Police Officer Ogijo and the DPO visited the victim and issued an examination form for evaluation, which result proved positive that Gadafi had unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim.

Sequel to the result being confirmed by a doctor of a government owned hospital, Gadafi was promptly arrested. Preliminary investigation has commenced into the matter, and the case will be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.(www.naija247news.com).