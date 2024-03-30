Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Police Arrest Man For Defiling 14 Years Old In Ogun

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 30, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The police in Ogun state have arrested a 24-year-old man identified as Gadafi Bala, for allegedly defiling a 14 year old JSS 1 student of Aderegun Community High School, OGIJO on the 28th of March 2024.

The matter was immediately reported at the Division Police Officer Ogijo and the DPO visited the victim and issued an examination form for evaluation, which result proved positive that Gadafi had unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim.

Sequel to the result being confirmed by a doctor of a government owned hospital, Gadafi was promptly arrested. Preliminary investigation has commenced into the matter, and the case will be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Teenage boy stabs his 15-year-old friend to death in Bauchi
Next article
NSCDC arrest three suspected oil thieves in Anambra
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NSCDC arrest three suspected oil thieves in Anambra

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence...

Teenage boy stabs his 15-year-old friend to death in Bauchi

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 15-year-old boy, Adamu Isa, son...

Wanted Delta monarch flown to Abuja by military authorities after surrendering himself

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. HRM Clement Ikolo, the traditional ruler...

“I quit” singer Lizzo makes sad career announcement as she says “the world doesn’t want me”

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lizzo, 35, quit the music industry...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NSCDC arrest three suspected oil thieves in Anambra

CrimeWatch 0
March 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence...

Teenage boy stabs his 15-year-old friend to death in Bauchi

CrimeWatch 0
March 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 15-year-old boy, Adamu Isa, son...

Wanted Delta monarch flown to Abuja by military authorities after surrendering himself

Security News 0
March 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. HRM Clement Ikolo, the traditional ruler...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading