CrimeWatch

NSCDC arrest three suspected oil thieves in Anambra

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Anambra State Command, has arrested three suspected oil thieves conveying 1,625 litres of adulterated diesel also known as Automotive Gas Oil in Odekpe in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commandant of NSCDC, Olatunde Maku, who paraded the suspects on Friday, March 29, 2024, vowed to step up the fight against crude oil theft, illegal oil bunkering and petroleum products black market racketeering in the state.

Maku said the operation was carried out by the joint operating team of Anti-Vandalism Squad of the command headed by ACC Chinenye Chinweze and the Nigerian Navy.

“The three suspects: Okechukwu Okeke ‘m’ aged 28 from Ojoto, Idemili South LGA , Emeka Chukwuma ‘m’ aged 34 from Akili – Ozizor, Ogbaru LGA both in Anambra State and Ifunanya Ike ‘m’ aged 29 of Mbano LGA of Imo State, respectively were arrested on Thursday, March 28, along Atani Road in Odekpe Community in Ogbaru LGA,” he said.

“They were conveying 65 kegs of 25 litres each of suspected adulterated Automotive Gas Oil estimated to be about 1,625 litres in two shuttle buses, one a white coloured bus with number plate Anambra AWK 429 XY and an ash coloured bus with registration number Anambra GDD277XB

“Preliminary investigation carried out revealed the illegally refined products were loaded at Ogbakuma Community and headed for Okoti Community both in Ogbaru LGA of Anambra.”

The commandant said the arrest was made possible due to the collaborative effort between the NSCDC and Nigerian Navy and vowed to leverage on the existing relationship to rid the state of illegal oil bunkering, which he described a a threat to the nation’s economy.

“I want to commend the Nigerian Navy for their support in the fight against criminality in the state. This type of synergy is what is needed to wage a full-scale war against perpetrators of the heinous crime,” he said.

“NSCDC, as the lead agency in the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, as well as the prosecuting agency, is known for its zero tolerance in crude oil theft and illegal bunkering activities.

“We remain focused in freeing Anambra State of illegal petroleum products racketeering and other related criminalities.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu

