WAEC

Nigerian exam body, NECO begins SSCE in Saudi Arabia

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The National Examinations Council (NECO) says it has concluded arrangements to conduct the Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) internally in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This follows the successful accreditation of Nigeria International School, Jeddah, by a delegation led by the Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu and the Registrar of NECO, Prof. Dantani Wushishi.

A statement signed by the Acting Director, Directorate of Information and Digital Communication of NECO, Azeez Sani on Saturday, said during the visit, the delegation assessed the school facilities.

Sununu in his address, enjoined the staff and students of the school to continue to be good ambassadors of Nigeria not only in Saudi Arabia but the entire Gulf States Cooperation Council.

He said after a careful assessment of the school’s learning facilities such as the examination halls, classrooms, laboratories, library, curriculum syllabus and general security, the school was found worthy of consideration as an International Centre for NECO SSCE Internal.

He said after due assessment, the school was consequently granted full accreditation.

On his part, Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Wushishi, who gave a brief history of the evolution of NECO, explained to the management and staff of the School the importance of school accreditation.

Wushishi said this was to ensure that schools had adequate teaching and learning facilities conducive to examinations.

The delegation was earlier received on arrival at the school by the Consular General, Amb. Bello Kazaure and the Proprietor of the School, Alhaji Abdulkadir Maikudi and other staff.

The minister and the NECO registrar also visited the Nigeria House in Jeddah, where they interacted with the Consular General and other staff of the consulate.

The National Examination Council has other international examination centres in Togo, Benin Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Niger and the Republic of Gabon.

I was asked to make $10k weekly, gang-raped for porn apps – Nigerian girl trafficked to Ghana
Benue state is least developed in Northern Nigeria – Gov Alia
Idowu Peters
Idowu Peters

