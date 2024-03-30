Menu
N120m I won from BBNaija still intact – Ilebaye

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 30, 2024.

Big Brother Naija All Stars edition winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, has bragged that the N120 million she won from the reality show is still intact.

She disclosed this while responding to a fan who suggested that people might think she has gone bankrupt because of the moderation of her social media content.

“When you don’t post people will think you are broke,” the fan wrote during a heart-to-heart chat with Ilebaye on Snapchat.

Responding, the reality star said her low social media profile doesn’t mean she is bankrupt, stressing that if she flaunts her lifestyle on social media many will die of hate.

She said:

“Lmaoo! When it comes to being broke, don’t add Ilebaye’s name to that circle girl! lol, brokenness isn’t my portion and I thank God for using Big Brother to have my own money. Because I don’t post doesn’t mean I don’t have. If I dey post, una for die of hate. I’m saving you guys from unnecessary High BP. I never even touch that 120M yet. Lmao you think it’s by posting designers that make you rich.” (www.naija247news.com).

