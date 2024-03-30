JUST IN: Third Mainland Bridge resumes full operations April 4

The Lagos State Government has announced that the Third Mainland Bridge is scheduled to reopen on April 4, 2024.

Recall that the state announced on January 5, 2024, that the bridge will be partially closed from Tuesday, January 9, for repairs.

Lagos Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, confirmed the re-opening on Saturday, in a statement.

He said, “Dear Lagos residents, We’re pleased to share that the Third Mainland Bridge will resume full operations on April 4, 2024, following extensive repairs.

“We sincerely thank you for your patience and cooperation, and we look forward to even smoother travels ahead.”