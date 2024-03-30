Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

JUST IN: Third Mainland Bridge resumes full operations April 4

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Lagos State Government has announced that the Third Mainland Bridge is scheduled to reopen on April 4, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Recall that the state announced on January 5, 2024, that the bridge will be partially closed from Tuesday, January 9, for repairs.

Lagos Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, confirmed the re-opening on Saturday, in a statement.

He said, “Dear Lagos residents, We’re pleased to share that the Third Mainland Bridge will resume full operations on April 4, 2024, following extensive repairs.

“We sincerely thank you for your patience and cooperation, and we look forward to even smoother travels ahead.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Restructuring: AfDB boss, Adesina proposes ‘United States of Nigeria’
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Restructuring: AfDB boss, Adesina proposes ‘United States of Nigeria’

Naija247news Naija247news -
The President, African Development Bank Group, Dr Akinwumi Adesina,...

FCT’s 5% tax on private schools will kill business – School owners

Naija247news Naija247news -
The imposition of 5 per cent annual tax on...

Benue state is least developed in Northern Nigeria – Gov Alia

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Benue’s Gov. Hyacinth Alia says the state is the...

Nigerian exam body, NECO begins SSCE in Saudi Arabia

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The National Examinations Council (NECO) says it has concluded...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Restructuring: AfDB boss, Adesina proposes ‘United States of Nigeria’

Election Views 0
The President, African Development Bank Group, Dr Akinwumi Adesina,...

FCT’s 5% tax on private schools will kill business – School owners

Revenue and Taxation 0
The imposition of 5 per cent annual tax on...

Benue state is least developed in Northern Nigeria – Gov Alia

North East 0
Benue’s Gov. Hyacinth Alia says the state is the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading