I’ve been on dreadlocks for 29 years – Daddy Showkey

inger John Asiemo popularly known as Daddy Showkey has revealed that he has been on dreadlocks for 29 years.

The 53-year-old disclosed this in a video, on the set of Finding Messiah, a soon-to-be-released film by filmmaker Kemi Adetiba’s husband Oscar Heman-Ackah.

Daddy Showkey said this while being styled by fashion stylist Toyin Lawani who in turn posted the video on her Instagram account.

In the video, Daddy Showkey could be heard saying: “My hair, this year will make it 29 years, next year it will be 30 years.”

The ‘galala’ hitmaker would star in the political thriller with Pete Edochie, Alex Usifo, Keppy Bassey, Buchi Franklin, Ngozi Ezeonu and others.

Showkey dominated the music industry in the 90s and early 2000s with hit songs like ‘Diana’, ‘Fire Fire’, ‘The Name’, ‘Sandra’ and ‘The Chicken’.