‘If we can’t change them, we’ll leave,’ Peter Obi speaks on Labour Party crisis

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, has given the biggest hint yet about the possibility of him dumping the party ahead of the 2027 election season.

He said this during an engagement with his supporters on his Verified X space, hosted by Parallel Facts, yesterday.

The former Amambra State Governor explained that his primary focus, which committed members of the Obidient Movement have bought into; is all about making Nigeria work for all citizens; as such, he refuses to be distracted.

According to him, the contrived crisis in the Labour Party was part of a distractive strategy, which neither he nor his supporters were willing to fall for.

Obi said, “Our engagement is about Nigeria, they are trying to change our focus. What we want to do is not about Labour Party; it is about what the Obidients want to do about Nigeria.

“We are thinking about water, we are thinking about power, we are thinking about employment, thinking about security. That should be our focus.

“The other matter we will deal with. We were somewhere, we didn’t start with Labour.

“I’m a Christian. Jesus said, When you go into a city, try to change them, live with them, fast with them. in the end, you can’t, come out and even wash the sand that is on your shoes.

“He didn’t say go there and die with them. I tell you, I’m making spirited efforts to change them (LP), but I’m not going to die with them.

“That will not stop what we set out to do. We will try to change them (LP), if we can’t, we will leave them; we will not die with them.”