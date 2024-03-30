Menu
"I quit" singer Lizzo makes sad career announcement as she says "the world doesn't want me"

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lizzo, 35, quit the music industry in a shock post on Friday, March 29.

The singer revealed on Instagram that she was putting fame behind her as she was “tired of getting dragged by everyone” and being criticized “because of how I look”.

She wrote: “I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet.”

She continued: “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.

“I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look.

“My character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this s**t. I quit.” (www.naija247news.com).

