Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

“I can wear my son’s clothes, say whatever you like” – Mohbad’s father slams critic

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 30, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Mr Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Afrobeat singer, Mohbad addresses backlashes after being seen on multiple occasions wearing the clothes of his late son.

Following the demise of the singer some months ago, his father has been through a wave of backlashes including a DNA request from his daughter-in-law, the early burial of his late son, properties, and many others.

In a recent interview hosted by a TikTok influencer @kachi_wire_, Mohbad’s father addressed the allegations of wearing the clothes of his late son.

According to Mr Aloba, he and his late share the same sizes of outfits and it is ridiculous for people to have an issue with him for wearing his outfits.

He concluded by stating that his focus is to get justice for his son rather than being distracted by the ‘rubbish’ people have to say.

“Mohbad is my son and I can wear his clothes, we both wear the same size of clothes, anybody that doesn’t like the fact that I am wearing my late son’s clothes is free to say whatever they like, my only focus right now is To get justice for my late son,” he said partly.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
50 Cent’s babymama, Daphne Joy accuses him of rape
Next article
“I quit” singer Lizzo makes sad career announcement as she says “the world doesn’t want me”
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“I quit” singer Lizzo makes sad career announcement as she says “the world doesn’t want me”

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lizzo, 35, quit the music industry...

50 Cent’s babymama, Daphne Joy accuses him of rape

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Daphne Joy, ex-girlfriend of American rapper,...

N120m I won from BBNaija still intact – Ilebaye

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija All Stars edition...

EFCC arrests 74 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“I quit” singer Lizzo makes sad career announcement as she says “the world doesn’t want me”

Entertainment 0
March 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lizzo, 35, quit the music industry...

50 Cent’s babymama, Daphne Joy accuses him of rape

Entertainment 0
March 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Daphne Joy, ex-girlfriend of American rapper,...

N120m I won from BBNaija still intact – Ilebaye

Entertainment 0
March 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija All Stars edition...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading