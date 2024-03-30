Menu
FG to settle outstanding debts owed to power plants from April

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, Vows to Prioritize Settlement of Power Plant Debts, Enhance Energy Sector Efficiency

In a recent announcement on his official platform, Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges plaguing Nigeria’s power sector. During his visit to the Egbin Power Plant, Adelabu emphasized the urgent need to tackle infrastructure limitations and supply chain constraints affecting the sector.

Starting from April, the government plans to prioritize the settlement of outstanding debts owed to power plants like Egbin Power. This initiative aims to incentivize continuous operation and enhance overall efficiency within these vital facilities.

Adelabu stressed the importance of ensuring power generation companies have access to crucial foreign exchange for maintenance and operations. Recognizing this necessity, the government is taking decisive steps to facilitate such access, recognizing its pivotal role in improving national energy infrastructure.

Efforts are underway to address gas supply constraints, which have significantly hampered the operation of gas power plants. Collaborative discussions with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and gas suppliers aim to ensure a reliable gas supply for power generation, thus mitigating these challenges.

During his visit, Adelabu also commissioned two projects: the environment-friendly electric vehicles project and expansion projects on staff quarters named after Tinubu. He commended the board and management team of Egbin Power for their steadfast commitment to infrastructure improvement despite facing numerous hurdles.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

