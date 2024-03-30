Menu
EFCC arrests 74 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 74 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun State.

EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Oyewale stated that the alleged fraudsters were arrested at Government Residential Area (G.R.A), Shagamu in Ogun State following surveillance and intelligence exposing their suspected internet-related offences.

“Items recovered from them include seven exotic cars, three laptops, 124 mobile phones, one PlayStation 3 game, two motorcycles and other incriminating documents.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

