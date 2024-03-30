Menu
50 Cent’s babymama, Daphne Joy accuses him of rape

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Daphne Joy, ex-girlfriend of American rapper, 50 Cent has accused the G-Unit boss of rape and assault.

She made the allegations following reports that 50 Cent was seeking sole custody of their son after Joy was named in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing the media mogul of sex trafficking and abuse.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Joy slammed 50 Cent for being a deadbeat father to their son, Sire, raping and physically assaulting her during their time together.

“We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you.

“I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned,” the post read partly.

“Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on.

“You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false slams made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time,” she added.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has debunked Joy’s allegations in a swift statement released by his rep.

He claimed that Joy’s accusations were motivated by his decision to seek sole custody of their 12-year-old son.

“The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son.

“My son, Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time,” the statement read inter alia.

50 Cent explained that his decision to seek sole custody of their son was to protect him, giving that Lil Rod’s suit against Diddy indicted his babymama. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
