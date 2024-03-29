Menu
Zenith Bank to Submit 2023 Financial Statement April 30

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Zenith Bank Plc. on Thursday expressed optimism that it would submit its 2023 full-year audited financial statement to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) on or before April 30.

The Company Secretary, Zenith Bank Plc. Mr. Michael Otu, stated this in a notification sent to the NGX in Lagos.

Companies listed on NGX are required to file their financial statements within 60 days of a year-end.

This is in line with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) directives and NGX RegCo’s Circular on the filing of fourth quarter unaudited financial statements.

Specifically, companies with a year-end date of December 31 of any year should file their accounts on or before March 1 of the next year.

However, this rule comes with some exceptions, especially for commercial banks.

Otu said that the bank’s 2023 financial statement would be submitted to the NGX after receipt of approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He stated that the bank had submitted its audited financial statements and accounts to CBN for final approval.

According to him, Zenith Bank envisaged a delay due to the fact that it recently concluded the component audit of its subsidiary companies.

“We have communicated this to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and NGX for extension of the time within which the bank will publish the audited financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023.

“The extension is to enable the bank to receive all outstanding regulatory approvals relating to the component audit of the subsidiary companies,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

