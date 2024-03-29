Menu
South South

"Uche Secondus Declares Governor Fubara as Leader of PDP in Rivers State, Grants Full Control Over Party Structure"

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has declared Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State as the undisputed leader of the party in the state, granting him full control over the party’s structure.

Speaking at a meeting of former members of the Rivers State PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Secondus affirmed Governor Fubara’s authority, stating, “Governor Fubara has 100 per cent of the party structure in Rivers State. One thing I know is that the governor is the leader of the party, and the governor is in control 100 per cent.”

During his address, Secondus emphasized the importance of unity within the party, urging forgiveness and reconciliation among members who may have divergent views or have previously engaged in anti-party activities.

He urged party members to prioritize the interest of the state above all else, emphasizing Governor Fubara’s commitment to inclusivity and collaboration. Secondus stressed that the governor’s directives should be followed without question, as he is the sole authority capable of leading the party to success.

Secondus also highlighted the resilience of the PDP in Rivers State, drawing parallels to historical events and expressing confidence in the party’s ability to overcome challenges and emerge victorious in future elections.

In conclusion, Secondus underscored the need for unity and solidarity among party members, affirming their readiness to reclaim victory in the upcoming elections and thwart any attempts by external forces to undermine the party’s stronghold in the state.

PDP holds NEC, BoT meetings April 18
One injured as suspected explosion rocks Abuja community
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

