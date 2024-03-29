Top Tier Banks Confront N1.5 Trillion Capital Deficit After CBN’s New Base Requirements

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Central Bank of Nigeria Raises Capital Thresholds

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced substantial increases in minimum capital requirements for banks, causing concern among top-tier banks falling short of compliance.

New Capital Standards Unveiled

In the recent announcement, the CBN raised the minimum capital base for banks with international authorization to N500 billion, a significant surge from the previous N50 billion. Similarly, national and regional authorization now necessitates N200 billion and N50 billion, respectively.

Compliance Deadline Set

Banks are granted 24 months from April 1, 2024, to bolster their capital reserves to meet the new regulations, aiming to fortify their resilience and support Nigeria’s economic growth.

Strategies for Compliance

The CBN outlined strategies for meeting the new capital requirements, including private placements, rights issues, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), and license authorization adjustments.

Capital Composition Clarified

The minimum capital shall comprise paid-up capital and share premium only, with Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital ineligible for meeting the new requirement. Banks failing to meet the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) will need to inject fresh capital.

Impact on New Licenses and Implementation Plans

New capital requirements apply to banking license applications submitted after April 1, 2024, with pending applications required to bridge the gap by March 31, 2026. Banks must submit detailed implementation plans by April 30, 2024.

Shortfall Analysis

Top five banks, including Access Bank, FirstBank, GTBank, UBA, and Zenith Bank, collectively face a significant shortfall of N1.5 trillion, highlighting challenges and potential mergers and acquisitions in the banking sector.