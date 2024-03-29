Tompolo debunks placing advertorials celebrating President Tinubu at 72

Former Niger Delta activist, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has refuted claims of placing congratulatory adverts in national dailies to honor President Bola Tinubu on his 72nd birthday. Through his media consultant, Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, Tompolo clarified that he did not authorize any such advertisements, adhering to President Tinubu’s directive to allocate such funds to the less fortunate amid the prevailing economic challenges.

In a statement, Tompolo emphasized his support for President Tinubu’s call to redirect resources to assist the disadvantaged, rather than hosting lavish celebrations or running advertisements. He affirmed his belief in the President’s commitment to steering the nation towards economic stability and prosperity.

Highlighting his alignment with President Tinubu’s policy objectives, Tompolo underscored his collaboration with security agencies to eradicate illegal crude oil activities in the Niger Delta, aiming to foster economic growth and prosperity in the region.

Tompolo expressed regret over any unintended consequences caused by the adverts and extended apologies to President Tinubu for any embarrassment resulting from the misunderstanding. He urged for understanding and sensitivity to Nigeria’s current state of affairs, emphasizing the importance of aligning actions with national priorities.