Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Tompolo debunks placing advertorials celebrating President Tinubu at 72

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Former Niger Delta activist, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has refuted claims of placing congratulatory adverts in national dailies to honor President Bola Tinubu on his 72nd birthday. Through his media consultant, Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, Tompolo clarified that he did not authorize any such advertisements, adhering to President Tinubu’s directive to allocate such funds to the less fortunate amid the prevailing economic challenges.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement, Tompolo emphasized his support for President Tinubu’s call to redirect resources to assist the disadvantaged, rather than hosting lavish celebrations or running advertisements. He affirmed his belief in the President’s commitment to steering the nation towards economic stability and prosperity.

Highlighting his alignment with President Tinubu’s policy objectives, Tompolo underscored his collaboration with security agencies to eradicate illegal crude oil activities in the Niger Delta, aiming to foster economic growth and prosperity in the region.

Tompolo expressed regret over any unintended consequences caused by the adverts and extended apologies to President Tinubu for any embarrassment resulting from the misunderstanding. He urged for understanding and sensitivity to Nigeria’s current state of affairs, emphasizing the importance of aligning actions with national priorities.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NSIA’s Net Assets Soar to N2.22 Trillion in 2023, Reflecting 119% Increase
Next article
Actor Zack Orji Heads to UK for Post-Surgery Assessment
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

JUST IN: Senate Set to Lift Suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke Adeniyi Ogunfowoke -
The Senate is poised to lift the suspension of...

Blackout: Electricity National Grid Restored with 18 Power Stations Online, Generating 3,662 MWs

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Twenty-four hours after the electricity national grid collapsed for...

Kebbi governor seeks review in revenue sharing formula

Naija247news Naija247news -
Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi has called for a...

My life under threat, Mohbad’s widow cries out

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Omowunmi, widow of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

JUST IN: Senate Set to Lift Suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi

Election Views 0
The Senate is poised to lift the suspension of...

Blackout: Electricity National Grid Restored with 18 Power Stations Online, Generating 3,662 MWs

Infrastructure 0
Twenty-four hours after the electricity national grid collapsed for...

Kebbi governor seeks review in revenue sharing formula

North West 0
Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi has called for a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading