“Tell Baba Mohbad to get a court order for DNA to be done – Wunmi

March 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Wunmi, wife of late singer, Mohbad has cried out for help online as she makes several assertions regarding why the singer’s father, Joseph Aloba is requesting a DNA.

This is coming days after Joseph declared that unless Wunmi succumb to doing a DNA test to establish Liam’s paternity, his late son’s body will not be interred.

In recent released recordings, Mohbad’s wife cried out while seeking help from Nigerians to come to her aid over danger of her life and her son, Liam’s.

She made claims that she is being threatened with being shot during the inquest.

She vowed to fight endlessly for Liam since he is all she has and asked Mohbad’s father to get a court order a DNA to be carried out.

According to Wunmi, Mohbad’s father is content that Liam receives daily online bashes, which is why he is not receiving the court order.

He sees Liam as a rival and a threat since he is using Mohbad’s death to make money online.(www.naija247news.com).