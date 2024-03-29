Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

“Tell Baba Mohbad to get a court order for DNA to be done – Wunmi

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Wunmi, wife of late singer, Mohbad has cried out for help online as she makes several assertions regarding why the singer’s father, Joseph Aloba is requesting a DNA.

This is coming days after Joseph declared that unless Wunmi succumb to doing a DNA test to establish Liam’s paternity, his late son’s body will not be interred.

In recent released recordings, Mohbad’s wife cried out while seeking help from Nigerians to come to her aid over danger of her life and her son, Liam’s.

She made claims that she is being threatened with being shot during the inquest.

She vowed to fight endlessly for Liam since he is all she has and asked Mohbad’s father to get a court order a DNA to be carried out.

According to Wunmi, Mohbad’s father is content that Liam receives daily online bashes, which is why he is not receiving the court order.

He sees Liam as a rival and a threat since he is using Mohbad’s death to make money online.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announces new twist as auditions for Big Brother Naija Season 9 kicks off
Next article
AY Makun shares video of renovated mansion months after fire accident
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Chinyere Udoma cries out as fire destroys her music studio

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian gospel singer, Chinyere Udoma has...

AY Makun shares video of renovated mansion months after fire accident

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian comedian AY Makun has flaunted...

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announces new twist as auditions for Big Brother Naija Season 9 kicks off

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular reality TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu...

All-commodity group import index increases by 0.79%- NBS

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS),...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Chinyere Udoma cries out as fire destroys her music studio

Gospel News 0
March 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian gospel singer, Chinyere Udoma has...

AY Makun shares video of renovated mansion months after fire accident

Entertainment 0
March 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian comedian AY Makun has flaunted...

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announces new twist as auditions for Big Brother Naija Season 9 kicks off

Entertainment 0
March 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular reality TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading