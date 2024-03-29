Rema Plans to Empower Youths Following Music Industry Breakthrough

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Afrobeats sensation, Daniel Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has expressed his intention to give back to the youth following his success in the music industry. He shared this during a lunch hosted for him by Governor Godwin Obaseki at the Government House in Benin City, Edo State.

The singer highlighted his efforts to showcase Benin culture on the global stage through his artistic works. He emphasized the importance of youth empowerment and urged them to embrace change for the betterment of the community and the entertainment industry.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Edo State for their support, Rema praised Governor Obaseki for his commitment to the welfare of young people in the state.

During the lunch, discussions centered on the governor’s plans for youth development, with Rema applauding Obaseki’s long-term vision beyond his tenure. He emphasized the crucial role of youths in his success and pledged to contribute to their advancement.

Governor Obaseki, in turn, assured support for upcoming artists in the state, aiming to equip them to compete globally. He also discussed plans for an iconic art project aimed at promoting arts, culture, and entertainment in the region.