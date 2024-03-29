Menu
Political parties

PDP holds NEC, BoT meetings April 18

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has scheduled the 98th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Party for Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The NEC meeting is to hold after the meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) on the same date, Thursday, April 18, 2024.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, late on Friday.

He said, “The BoT meeting will hold at the NEC Hall of the PDP National Secretariat at 10:00 am after which the NEC meeting commences at 2:00 pm at the same venue.

“Consequently, the meeting of National Caucus of our Party has been scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

“The NWC urges all members of NEC, BoT and the National Caucus to please take note of the scheduled dates accordingly.”

