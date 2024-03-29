One injured as suspected explosion rocks Abuja community

There was panic in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over a suspected explosion on Friday.

It was gathered one person sustained injuries in the explosion that hit Dawaki in the Bwari Local Government Area of Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

It was learnt that the incident occurred on Friday morning.

One of the residents of the area told reporters that there was a loud bang at a one-bedroom apartment with two male occupants.

The resident said though an occupant claimed that it was a cooking gas explosion, there was no smell of gas.

The source said: “We heard a loud blast sound within Dawaki. The noise emanated from a one-bedroom apartment with two male occupants. One of the occupants was injured and taken to the National Hospital, Abuja for treatment.

“The second occupant alleged that it was a cooking gas explosion. However, there was no smell of gas, no fire and the kitchen window (circled in the picture) was spared while other windows of the flat were damaged.

“Issue already incidented at Dwaki police station. However, I am of the opinion that a bomb ordnance squad from the FCT command needs to visit the scene to assert the true cause of this early explosion.”

All efforts to reach FCT police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, failed.

She neither picked calls nor responded to text messages sent to her mobile phone.