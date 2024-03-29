Okuama Killings: Army whisks surrendered Delta monarch to Abuja

THE Army has flown the Ovie of Ewu kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Clement Ikolo, who surrendered himself to the Police in Asaba on Thursday to Abuja.

Delta State Police Command handed over the king, who the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, declared wanted with seven others over the killing of 17 soldiers at Okuama on Friday morning.

The Commanding Officer Commanding Officer, 63 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Asaba, the Delta State Police Commissioner, and other senior military officers escorted the monarch to the Asaba International Airport.

He boarded an Air Peace airline , and the plane departed Asaba Airport tarmac at about 9.10 am to Abuja.