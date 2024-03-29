Menu
NSIA’s Net Assets Soar to N2.22 Trillion in 2023, Reflecting 119% Increase

By: Charles Akpeji

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has unveiled its financial results for 2023, showcasing remarkable growth and resilience amidst challenging economic conditions.

The Authority reported a staggering surge in total operating income, reaching N1.18 trillion, marking an impressive 1,079 percent increase compared to the previous year. This exceptional performance is attributed to robust returns from both equities and fixed-income portfolios, alongside successful infrastructure investments.

The NSIA’s commitment to a well-diversified portfolio and rigorous risk management practices significantly contributed to these positive outcomes. While foreign exchange fluctuations were not central to the investment strategy, they played a role in bolstering income, with the NSIA generating N1.02 trillion from foreign exchange gains.

With 11 consecutive years of positive earnings and a cumulative annual growth rate of 117.3 percent, the NSIA has demonstrated remarkable financial resilience. Net assets saw a substantial rise, reaching N2.22 trillion by December 2023, reflecting a 119 percent increase from the previous year.

Despite facing challenges such as currency redesign, fuel subsidy removal, currency devaluation, and high inflation, the NSIA navigated through the complex economic landscape with strategic acumen and robust risk management practices.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Aminu Umar-Sadiq, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSIA, underscored the organization’s unwavering commitment to its mandate. He highlighted NSIA’s focus on creating positive socio-economic outcomes through critical infrastructure investments, expanding impact across vital sectors through strategic collaborations, and integrating environmental responsibility into investment decisions.

Looking ahead to 2024, the NSIA acknowledged the dynamic economic landscape characterized by geopolitical tensions, potential supply chain disruptions, and ongoing deglobalization. Emphasizing the importance of strategic planning, effective risk management, and adaptability, the NSIA remains poised to navigate through these complexities and continue delivering exceptional results.

