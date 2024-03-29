Menu
NIN-SIM Linkage: NCC insists non-compliant subscribers be barred Friday

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Barring a last-minute change of mind, all subscribers with four lines and above whose SIM registration data failed to match their National Identity Number (NIN) data, will be barred on Friday.

This is as the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has confirmed that it would not be reviewing its deadline to bar them.

A reliable source from the Commission revealed that the Commission’s position was premised on its objective to clean the country’s SIM ownership database, and ensure that criminals do not take advantage of having multiple unlinked SIMs to carry out their nefarious activities.

The source said the Commission’s management arrived at the decision at a crucial meeting it held on Thursday to review requests from the telcos for extension of the verification of NINs submitted.

The source also stated that the Commission is mulling the idea to approve an online application solution for MNOs where their subscribers whose NIN verification failed due to biometric mismatch can update their records on the app, while existing subscribers can register additional lines.

According to him, “We are not standing back on our decision. March 29th is sacrosanct. Our resolve is hinged on the need to close in on the chaos of untoward ownership of multiple SIM cards with unverified NIN details. We have instances where a single individual has over 10,000 lines linked to his NIN. In some cases, we have seen a single person with 1,000 lines, some 3,000 plus lines. What are they doing with these lines?

“From our interim findings, the owners of these lines did not purchase them for decent purposes or to undertake legitimate activities.

“We have given them enough time to make the decision of which of their lines they want to keep, and discard the others. They did not. All lines in this category with unverified NINs will be barred. They will be then expected to go to their operators and decide which of the lines they want to keep, as well as submit correct NIN details.

“Some people would say they want to use it for car trackers, or for IoTs, but provision has been made for these services already. They are not under the ‘Max-4 Rule.’

“Across the world, no country allows you to have 1,000 SIM cards to make calls or texts.”

The Max-4 Rule announced by the Federal Government in April 2021 provides that telecom subscribers cannot have more than four lines per mobile network operator.

The NCC has also provided Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) an extension till July 31st 2024 within which they are expected to verify all NINs submitted by subscribers with four (4) or less SIMs, as well as bar those whose NIN fail verification with NIMC.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
