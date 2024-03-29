Naira Depreciates to N1,309/$1 at the Official Market

March 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira weakened against the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Thursday, March 28 by 0.7 per cent or N8.96 to sell at N1,309.39/$1 compared with the preceding day’s N1,300.43/$1.

According to data obtained from the FMDQ Securities Exchange, the official market recorded a significant rise in the value of foreign exchange (FX) transactions ahead of a long Easter break.

During the trading day, the turnover stood at $857.78 million compared with the $416.10 million achieved in the previous day, representing a rise by $441.68 million or 107.7 per cent.

In the parallel market, the Naira appreciated against the US Dollar on Thursday by N20 to quote at N1,290/$1, in contrast to Wednesday’s closing price of N1,310/$1.(www.naija247news.com).