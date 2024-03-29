Naira Appreciates to N1,280 per Dollar at Parallel Market

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Nigerian naira witnessed a notable appreciation to N1,280 per dollar at the parallel segment of the foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday.

This current FX rate reflects a significant 5.19 percent appreciation compared to the N1,350/$ reported on March 27.

Currency traders, also known as bureau de change (BDCs) operators, in Lagos quoted the buying rate of the dollar at N1,260 and the selling price at N1,280, maintaining a profit margin of N20.

Aliyu, a currency trader, noted the impact of falling prices of the dollar and other major currencies on their business, stating, “The price of the dollar as well as other major currencies have been falling. It is affecting our business as some customers prefer to keep their currencies than change it with us.”

At the official section of the FX market, however, the naira experienced a 0.69 percent depreciation to N1,309.39/$ on March 28, compared to N1,300.43/$ on March 27.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reported over $1.5 billion in foreign exchange (FX) inflow for the month of March, indicating the effectiveness of its monetary policy initiatives. The apex bank emphasized the positive direction of the naira and reiterated its commitment, under the leadership of CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso, to ensuring market stability and appropriate pricing of the naira against other major currencies worldwide.