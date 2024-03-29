My life under threat, Mohbad’s widow cries out

Omowunmi, widow of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, has cried out over what she described as constant threats to her and Liam, the baby she had with the late singer.

This was as she urged the musician’s father, Joseph Aloba, to get a court order for the Deoxyribonucleic Acid Identification (DNA) test of her son Liam.

The PUNCH reports that Aloba had called on the Nigeria Police to summon Omomunmi to provide insights into the death of his son and also demanded a test to ascertain the paternity of his grandson.

However, in a series of Instagram posts, Mohbad’s widow said she had been facing what Mohbad faced before his death.

“Nigerians, I and Liam are at your mercy! Are you going to allow what happened to Ilerioluwa to happen to us? They are threatening us daily. They have taken our freedom from us! Nigerians help us,” she wrote.

She said it was unthinkable that Liam’s grandfather, who pressured them into having a child, is also the same person demanding a DNA test.

“I never wanted to have a baby at that time, but Baba told Mohbad and me the Holy Spirit told him I should get him a grandson who would buy the coffin that would bury him.

“I got to know I was pregnant on August 5, same year, my father-in-law was so ecstatic over the news of my pregnancy. Why is he trying to defame the treasure his son left behind?” she queried.

She, however, disclosed that she was ready for the DNA test when her father-in-law produces a court order to the effect.

“Go and get court order cos it’s time I put my enemies to shame,” Omowunmi wrote.

Meanwhile, earlier in an Instagram Live, Omowunmi alleged that her son was not enjoying the needed freedom like other kids, saying some people were threatening to gun her down.

She said: “As you all know, I have never done this, and this is because my husband, Ilerioluwa, never wanted this. I am not scared to die! Enough is enough! Nigerians, please come to my aid! They have cursed my son several times, and today, they have started. They have said my son will not reach the age of one, the same thing done to Mohbad that his father could not come out on social media to ask the public to help.

“Nigerians, please help me! I’m doing this now because Ilerioluwa will never forgive me if I don’t fight for Liam. He thought keeping quiet was the answer until he died. He had no chance to fight, but I, Wunmi, will fight with my last blood if anyone comes for my son.

“You guys are threatening to gun me down at the inquest, threatening to kidnap me and my son, yet I have kept quiet. I can’t even go out in public for fear of my life. My son can’t enjoy the things other kids are enjoying because of you guys! Why? You’re taking my son’s right of freedom from him, but today I’m calling Nigerians to please come to my aid. Even if they eventually kill me, please let Liam live, I beg you! You’re taking my son’s right away from him! I am calling Nigerians to please come to my aid, I am too young for these things they’re putting me through, Nigerians, is it until I die?

“This is the same thing Mohbad went through, but nobody helped. Please, Nigerians , help me. When my husband came out, he was never a substance dealer. Now, they are using DNA to keep me shut. Mohbad was never a substance dealer or a user, and that pulled down his self-esteem and made him afraid to show his vulnerability, I would not be ashamed. Abuse me all you want just like you abused Mohbad but I’m never going to keep shut for Liam, don’t come for Liam because I will fight for him with all my life, I will protect him because he’s all I have and I’m the only parent he has, Mohbad is not here to fight for him anymore.”

She added, “Please tell baba to bring court order for a DNA to be done. He is not getting the court order because he’s happy that my son is getting bashed daily. This is my son that I carried for 10 months, all mothers please come to my aid, everybody is telling me to keep shut but I can’t do that anymore, even if they will kill me let Liam live please, that is the only person Ilerioluwa left please! Baba is not getting the court order because he’s happy Liam is being bashed, Liam is like a competitor, and he sees him as a threat. He’s happy that he’s using his son’s death to make money online.”