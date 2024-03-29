Menu
JUST IN: Senate Set to Lift Suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke

Date:

The Senate is poised to lift the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP – Bauchi Central) after his three-month suspension, Senate President Godswill Akpabio revealed. Akpabio made this announcement while addressing reporters upon his return from the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Akpabio stated that the Senate will soon reconsider the three-month suspension imposed on Ningi for alleging that the 2024 budget was padded with N3.7 trillion. This decision follows a letter sent by Ningi’s legal representative, Femi Falana SAN, giving Akpabio seven days to reverse the suspension or face legal action.

Although Akpabio noted that he had not personally seen the letter, he assured reporters that it was being given due attention. He expressed optimism that the matter would be resolved internally, likening it to a family affair, and anticipated Ningi’s return to his seat sooner than anticipated.

Akpabio remarked, “It is a parliamentary decision. I have not seen the letter yet. But Senator Ningi is one of us. I mean what is suspension? I believe that in a few days he will join us. So, there is no problem. It would be resolved amicably. The Senate is a family.”

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke
Adeniyi Ogunfowokehttps://naija247news.com/
