South South

Ijaws not part of Biafra, IYC warns Simon Ekpa

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide issues a stern warning to Simon Ekpa and his group of Biafra agitators, asserting that the Ijaw people are not affiliated with Biafra and never will be.

In response to an online video by Simon Ekpa claiming Ijaws are part of Biafra, the IYC spokesperson, Amb. Binebai Yerin Princewill, emphasized that such claims are baseless and unacceptable to the Ijaw community.

Princewill clarified that recent military actions in Ijaw territories, including the Okuama attack in Delta State and subsequent operations in Igbomotoru and Peremabiri in Bayelsa State, do not imply any affiliation with Biafra. The IYC condemns these attacks and demands justice for innocent civilians.

Highlighting the historical context, Princewill emphasized that the Ijaw struggle predates the Biafra agitation, citing the declaration of the ‘Niger Delta Republic’ by late Major Isaac Adaka Boro in 1966, a year before the establishment of Biafra by Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu.

The Ijaw people advocate for resource control within Nigeria and do not support secessionist movements like Biafra. While acknowledging the IPOB’s struggle, the Ijaw community remains loyal to the Nigerian state.

Princewill warned against any attempts to lay claim to Ijaw territories, reiterating that the Ijaw people are Nigerian citizens residing in the Niger Delta and have no association with Biafra.

Finally, the IYC asserted its stance to the Nigerian government and military, declaring that the areas mentioned are not part of Biafra and will not tolerate any attacks on the military within their territories.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

