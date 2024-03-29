Menu
Political parties

I stand with you, Buhari assures Tinubu in birthday phone call

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has assured his successor, President Bola Tinubu that he is “fully committed” to his success in governing Nigeria, the most populous African country.

Buhari made this statement during a phone call to Tinubu while felicitating him on his 72nd birthday.

Former presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, disclosed the conversation between the two leaders on Friday.

Shehu said the ex-president followed his public statement on Tinubu’s birthday with a telephone conversation.

“In the course of the conversation, the former president said he was fully committed to the success of the APC administration under President Tinubu,” Shehu said.

“In this regard, President Buhari prayed profusely for Tinubu’s success, saying that praying for a leader is imperative as his success and well-being are for the nation (everyone), adding that the accomplishments of the new administration must be seen as national achievements.”

The former president, had, earlier posted birthday wishes to Nigeria’s Leader on his official X page.

He lauded the president for his “excellent leadership and the sustained efforts to overcome the many problems of the country.”

“My family and I pray to God that you remain healthy and happy and continue to work for the betterment of the country. Happy birthday to you, and many happy returns of the day!” Buhari added.

