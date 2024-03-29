I haven’t touched my N120m prize – BBNaija’s Ilebaye

Winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 8, Ilebaye Odinaya has revealed she hasn’t touched her cash prize of N120 million.

The reality star won the 2023 edition of the show against over 19 former housemates.

A Snapchat user had suggested that Ilebaye was “broke” due to her limited social media content.

“When you do post, people would think you are broke,” the user wrote.

Ilebaye, in response, said “brokenness is not my portion”.

She also noted that not posting about her lifestyle on social media does not mean that she is broke.

She asserted that wealth could not be judged based on what people see on social media, adding that she had not “even touched that N120 million yet”.

“Lmaoo! When it comes to being broke, don’t add Ilebaye’s name to that circle, girl! Lol, brokenness isn’t my portion, and I thank God for using Big Brother to have my own money,” she wrote.

“Because I don’t post doesn’t mean I don’t have. If I post, y’all will die of hate. I’m saving you guys from unnecessary High BP. I haven’t even touched that 120M yet. Lmao you think it’s by posting designers that make you rich.”